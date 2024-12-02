Jesse Malin Plays His First Show Since Spinal Stroke With Steve Van Zandt, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams and More

Home News Lauren Rettig December 2nd, 2024 - 7:55 PM

Last year, beloved New York-based singer-songwriter Jesse Malin – known for playing in punk bands such as Heart Attack and D Generation – suffered from a spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Stereogum reports that things have been looking up for Malin in the last several months; he’s made progress walking again, he’s performed on CBS Saturday Sessions and his musical peers and friends released a tribute album in his name. On Sunday, December 1, Malin performed his first public concert since the stroke at New York’s Beacon Theatre, accompanied by guests including Steven Van Zandt, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams and more.

As the first of two benefit shows, the evening also featured performances from Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz and David Immgerglück, Jakob Dylan, J Mascis and more. Malin even stood up onstage for a bit. Night two will proceed tonight (December 2) and readers can see some highlights from the first night below:









Lucinda Williams has an upcoming album to look forward to on December 6; Elvis Costello has not toured since last year, yet his appearance at Malin’s show was electric. Fans of Malin, Costello, Williams and company alike look forward to what Malin has planned for Night 2.