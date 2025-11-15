Jay Buchanan Of Rival Sons Announces New Album Weapons of Beauty For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Caroline”

Home News Leila Franco November 15th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

Jay Buchanan, best known as the commanding voice of Grammy-nominated rock band Rival Sons, has announced his first-ever solo album, Weapons of Beauty, set to release on February 6th via Sacred Tongue Records/Thirty Tigers. The project marks a major artistic milestone for Buchanan, who steps out on his own with a deeply personal, stripped-down collection of songs.

Alongside the announcement, Buchanan has shared the album’s newest single, “Caroline,” a slow-burning track rooted in themes of loss and the persistent ache of grief. Buchanan describes the song as a space to honor what’s been endured, saying, “writing about unquenchable grief allows you a kind of permission to pay respect to those deep chasms in your life without wallowing in them. Putting it in a song lets you buy the ticket and take the ride and then move on.”

Weapons of Beauty was produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy winner Dave Cobb. The album was written in near-total isolation in an underground bunker in the Mojave Desert, a setting that pushed Buchanan toward rawer, more vulnerable storytelling. Across its ten tracks, he leans into atmospheric arrangements and intimate vocal performances, trading Rival Sons’ explosive rock playbook for something quieter but equally powerful.

“Caroline” offers the first full glimpse into that world. With this new chapter, he promises an album built not around spectacle but around sincerity, craft and the beauty found in confronting the hardest corners of one’s life.

Weapons of Beauty Tracklist: