Buzzcocks Announce Fall US Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui May 19th, 2025 - 9:38 PM

The punk rock band, Buzzcocks, are expected to play at the Riot Fest in September. According to a Brooklyn Vegan article, they have announced that they will be going on tour with dates surrounding their Riot Fest performance. Some of the cities they will be hitting are Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C. and more. Tickets for all of the US headlining shows are already on presale. The tickets for the general public will be available starting on May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Their U.S. tour will begin on Sept. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour will end on Sept. 27 in Brooklyn, New York.

Before their US tour dates, the Buzzcocks will be on tour with Descendents across cities in Canada. In Canada, they will be hitting cities like Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and more. The Canadian tour will begin on Aug. 27 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Then, their Canadian leg will end on Sept. 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A couple of days after their Canadian tour ends, they will begin hitting those cities in the US.

Before any of these performances begin, the Buzzcocks have been touring recently already. They started touring in Mexico City on May 18, and are expected to tour through South America. They will be performing in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and more. Their tour begins on May 18, in Mexico City. They will be touring throughout the rest of the month and will be ending on June 1, in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Buzzcocks 2025 US Tour Dates:

09/16 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall – The Mil

09/17 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

09/20 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09/22 – Pittsburg, PA – Spirit Hall

09/23 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

09/26 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl Late Night