Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Social Distortion, The Hellacopters, X & More

Home News Juliet Paiz September 16th, 2024 - 5:50 AM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The lineup for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise has finally been released and it’s something you don’t want to miss. There will be over 30 bands in 5 onboard venues as guests embark on a 4-night trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas from May 9-13 2025.

Legendary bands such as Social Distortion, X, Rocket From The Crypt, and The Hellacopters will be performing. You won’t want to miss out on the chance of being able to see the iconic rock band Social Distortion who stole the night at Pier 17 in May or The Hellacopters who released an astounding new single and video titled “Stay With You” in May as well. This is another chance to see Social distortion if you weren’t able to get tickets to their fall or West Coast Holiday Tour.

In addition to these amazing bands and artists there will be an onboard merch store and Lenny Kaye will be hosting an all-hands-on-deck revue to celebrate the album Nuggets. All shows will be performed in the evening on the cruise ship. Most tickets were bought out during presale but for the ones remaining they can range from $1,674-$3,153 depending on the room and deck. More information can be found on undergroundgaragecruise.com or the Underground Garage Cruise Instagram.