Morrissey Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates Including LA Show With Social Distortion

Home News Hannah Brennan June 4th, 2025 - 8:48 PM

Former Smiths frontman and indie artist, Morrissey, announces he will be kicking off his North American tour this fall. He will be touring 26 different cities mostly in September and October, with a couple shows this month and some in January too.

The announcement of this tour comes after he postponed his tour that was supposed to begin May 1 after he reported being hospitalized with a “severe sinus attack.” While his set list has not been announced for this album, based on his U.S. shows this past spring, fans can expect to see both solo songs and some hits from The Smiths.

The fall tour kicks off Sep. 10 in Laval, QC, CA and wraps up Jan. 22 in Hollywood, FL. There are no shows in November or December, regardless of the tour finishing with seven shows in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MORRISSEY (@morrisseyofficial)

For the Inglewood, CA show at the Intuit Dome on Oct. 25, special guest Social Distortion will be taking the stage with Morrissey.

Morrissey’s last album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain was released in 2020. Since then, there have been rumors circulating regarding the potential release of two different albums allegedly titled Bonfire of Teenagers and Without Music The World Dies.

In an interview with Asbury Park Press at one of his performances in New Jersey, Morrissey outright said that his music will not be released, because no one will do so due to his believed criminalization of free speech in England. He indicated that his unreleased music cannot be dropped because of his exercising of his own free speech within his music.

The latest tracks that he has dropped since I Am Not a Dog on a Chain was his 2021 single “That’s Entertainment (2021 Version) / Cosmic Dancer (Live)” and 2022 single “Rebels without Applause.” Presumably, fans can expect to hear these tracks on his fall 2025 tour.

Morrissey Fall 2025 Tour Dates

09/10/2025 – Laval, QC, CA – Place Bell

09/13/2025 – Toronto, ON, CA – Budweiser Stage

09/16/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09/19/2025 – Ledyard, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino



09/20/2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09/25/2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

09/27/2025 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/29/2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

10/02/2025 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

10/04/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10/07/2025 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

10/09/2025 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center

10/11/2025 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

10/21/2025 – Tucson, AZ – Centennial Hall

10/24/2025 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino

10/25/2025 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

01/06/2026 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

01/10/2026 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center

01/13/2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

01/15/2026 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

01/17/2026 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

01/20/2026 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts

01/22/2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live