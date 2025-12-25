The Darkness Share New Cover Of “Mistletoe And Wine”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2025 - 6:35 AM

The Darkness has merrily announced their new single, “Mistletoe and Wine” is out now through Cooking Vinyl. The ditty arrived on the 5th day of Advent and the beloved British rock band peeled open the door to reveal a delicious new take on Cliff Richard’s yuletide song. As the cracker pops, synths dance to the unmistakable melody, heavy strung-out riffs plough through as bells ring and a powerful rhythmic stomp explodes as Justin Hawkins’s passionate vocal performance rings out, all bolstered by delightful choral harmony.

“Season’s greetings! Children, roasting on an open fire, their eyeballs all aglow, are weeping in awe of our latest seasonal offering. ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ represents a musical departure for The Darkness as we reimagine Richie Clifton’s timeless classic and add a few sprinkles of shoegaze and drone. Jack Frost staring at his toes? You will be too. In a good way,” says Hawkins.

In other news, The Darkness launched their latest hit album to sold out shows across the country, which included their headline return to Wembley Arena, on a tour which continued across Europe, Australia and the USA, where the new songs proved instant fan favouorites alongside their multi-platinum, award-winning catalogue.