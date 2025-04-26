The Darkness will be at Irving Plaza on September 10th

Home News Alexa Colban April 26th, 2025 - 1:30 PM

The Darkness, a British rock band formed in Lowestoft in 2000, is coming to New York. The group has announced a 2025 North American tour which begins on Friday August 29th in Oklahoma at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band say “Expect glorious spectacles of foot-stomping, guitar-wailing and face-melting, high-octane joy.” All dates are below. Before finishing off in Denver on November 22nd at CO Summit Hall, the band will have a NYC performance. The NYC performance of the tour will be at Irving Plaza on September 10th.

8/29 Pryor, OK Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds

8/30 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

8/31 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

9/2 Atlanta, GA Masquerade – Heaven Stage

9/3 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

9/5 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

9/6 Richmond, VA The National

9/7 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

9/9 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

9/10 New York, NY Irving Plaza

9/12 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/13 Kitchener, ON Elements

9/14 Montréal, QC Club Soda

9/16 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/17 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

9/19 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

9/20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

9/21 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom

11/7 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Midtown

11/8 Austin, TX Emo’s

11/9 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

11/13 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

11/15 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House

11/17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

11/18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

11/19 Seattle, WA The Showbox

11/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

11/22 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall