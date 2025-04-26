The Darkness will be at Irving Plaza on September 10th

The Darkness, a British rock band formed in Lowestoft in 2000, is coming to New York. The group has announced a 2025 North American tour which begins on Friday August 29th in Oklahoma at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band say “Expect glorious spectacles of foot-stomping, guitar-wailing and face-melting, high-octane joy.” All dates are below. Before finishing off in Denver on November 22nd at CO Summit Hall, the band will have a NYC performance. The NYC performance of the tour will be at Irving Plaza on September 10th.
8/29 Pryor, OK Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds
8/30 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
8/31 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
9/2 Atlanta, GA Masquerade – Heaven Stage
9/3 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall
9/5 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
9/6 Richmond, VA The National
9/7 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre
9/9 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall
9/10 New York, NY Irving Plaza
9/12 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
9/13 Kitchener, ON Elements
9/14 Montréal, QC Club Soda
9/16 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/17 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall
9/19 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
9/20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall
9/21 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom
11/7 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Midtown
11/8 Austin, TX Emo’s
11/9 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
11/12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
11/13 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
11/15 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House
11/17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
11/18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
11/19 Seattle, WA The Showbox
11/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
11/22 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall