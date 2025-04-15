The Darkness Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 2:17 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band The Darkness has announced a North American tour in support of their new album, Dreams on Toast. The first leg of the trek begins on August 29, in Pryor, Oklahoma and runs through a September 21, show in Cleveland. From there, the tour will pick up again on November 7, in Houston and concludes on November 22, in Denver. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to ultimateclassicrock.com, Dreams on Toast, The Darkness‘ eighth studio album, arrived on March 28. While talking about the album, UCR’s Michael Gallucci said: “Dreams on Toast bears no overriding theme other than have a good time and try to get out alive; if you can’t, that’s cool, too. The album’s 33 minutes whiz by, with power pop, metal and even some galloping country (‘Hot on My Tail,’ ‘Cold Hearted Woman’) tossed into the fidgety mix.”



Dreams On Toast Tour Dates

8/29 – Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds

8/30 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

8/31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9/2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven Stage

9/3 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

9/5 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

9/6 – Richmond, VA – The National

9/7 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

9/9 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

9/10 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

9/12 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/13 – Kitchener, ON – Elements

9/14 – Montréal, QC – Club Soda

9/16 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/17 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

9/20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

9/21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom

11/7 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

11/8 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/9 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

11/15 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

11/17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11/18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall