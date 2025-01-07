The Darkness Share Introspective New Video For “I Hate Myself”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 7th, 2025 - 1:34 PM

The Darkness have released the video for their new single, “I Hate Myself,” which is the latest song to be taken from the band’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Dreams On Toast, that will be out on March 28, through Cooking Vinyl. Directed by Simon Emmett, the video was captured in one take, unedited and portrays frontman Justin Hawkins as he has never been seen before.

Playing with gender roles, and channelling the spirit of a world-weary, the chain-smoking diva with immaculate makeup and long flowing hair, the singer is in self-reflective mode as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship, while pointing the finger squarely at himself.

While talking about the video, Hawkins says: “I love working with Simon Emmett. Everything we have collaborated on has turned out great so far. This is no exception. The concept is related to the self-loathing that the song itself lyrically explores. And I feel like the visual accompaniment has taken this song to the next level, and it was already my favorite Darkness song ever. I can’t wait for everybody to see it, it means a lot to me and I’m here for the conversation. I love you all. I just hate myself.”

The video for the self-deprecating glam, punk and rock song premiered on Hawkins’s widely popular Justin Hawkins Rides Again YouTube channel, where he was joined in the first-look viewing party by his brother and guitarist Dan Hawkins.