Ulver Unveil Glitchy New Single “They’re Coming! The Birds!”

December 24th, 2025

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

According to Chaos Zine, Ulver have returned with a new single titled “They’re Coming! The Birds!” and it finds the band continuing their restless habit of reshaping their sound. The track leans fully into glitchy electronics, fractured rhythms and an uneasy atmosphere that feels slightly unsettling, even by Ulver’s standards.

From the opening moments, the song feels unstable in a deliberate way. Digital distortion flickers in and out, beats stutter rather than settle and textures constantly shift beneath the surface. It is not built around a traditional melody so much as a mood, pulling the listener into a space that feels tense and watchful. There is a sense of something approaching, hinted at by the title, but never fully revealed.

Vocals drift through the track in a detached, almost ghostlike way, blending into the electronics instead of sitting on top of them. Rather than guiding the song, they feel like another layer of atmosphere, adding to the overall feeling of quiet paranoia. Ulver have always been interested in tension and ambiguity, and this song thrives on both. Nothing is resolved cleanly, and that seems entirely intentional.

“They’re Coming! The Birds!” feels less like a standalone single and more like a signal. It suggests Ulver are continuing to explore the blurred space between experimental electronic music, sound design, and song craft. There are moments that feel cinematic, as if the track could easily live alongside a film score or installation piece.

For a band that has never stayed in one place for long, this new release reinforces their commitment to curiosity over comfort. “They’re Coming! The Birds!” is unsettling, abstract and quietly gripping, a reminder that Ulver remain far more interested in asking questions than providing easy answers.