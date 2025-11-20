Ulver Announces New Album Neverland For December 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Weeping Stone”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 10:48 AM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Ulver has released “Weeping Stone”, the first single from the eclectic Norwegian cult act’s upcoming album, Neverland, which will arrive digitally on December 31, 2025 and physically on February 27, 2026. The album bursts with daybreak synths and whooshes of sound that sets the atmosphere, before the wolves start digging into the dynamics of ambient calm and anarchic mysticism.

The music also brings dreamy and transportive textures that develop into trippy percussive energies and as the album unfolds, a lush and vibrant and at times exotic space opens. Apart from a few recurring distant voices and vocal chops, Neverland is a largely instrumental record, reminiscent of the mood and structure of that place where late ’90s IDM sounds met the meandering structures of post-rock.

As for “Weeping Stone”, the music is fantastic by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a lovely mix of experimental rock and prog rock sound, while the vocals lightly fill the atmosphere will enchanting and stunning wails that blend in with the starry and magical theme of creativity and imagination. “Weeping Stone” is perfect for those who enjoying hearing insightful and artistic music.

Neverland Track List

1. Fear In A Handful Of Dust

2. Elephant Trunk

3. Weeping Stone

4. People Of The Hills

5. They’re Coming! The Birds!

6. Hark! Hark! The Dogs Do Bark

7. Horses Of The Plough

8. Pandora’s Box

9. Quivers In The Marrow

10. Welcome To The Jungle

11. Fire In The End