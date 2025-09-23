Attorneys For Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seek 14-Month Sentence In Prostitution Case

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 4:42 PM

Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are trying to push for the rapper to face no more than 14 months in prison for recent prostitution-related charges. This comes as the latest in the ever-developing case surrounding the now-infamous musician and the many allegations against him, as NME reports.

Amidst the swarm of allegations, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for engaging in prostitution. He was acquitted of other charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking, but the rapper still could face up to a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for his guilty charges after a proposed $50 bail package was shot down. Combs’ lawyers, however, argue the rapper should only face 14 months or less. Lawyers for the rapper presented a written argument to Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday, claiming that Combs suffered a “profound form of trauma” from the death of his father in his childhood, which they say became a defining factor leading to his substance abuse issues later in life, especially in relationships with ex-partners that became involved in the case. Lawyers argued that the rapper hadn’t addressed these issues until his incarceration, writing “Like every addict, his behavior while on painkillers was erratic and unpredictable, and often the reason behind any assaults discussed at the trial.”

Lawyers also argued that Combs already faced enough punishment with the massive hits to his reputation and the time already spent in jail, and that the exoneration of more serious charges suggests a message from the Manhattan jury. “Put simply, the jury has spoken,” lawyers said. “Its verdict represents an ‘affirmative indication of innocence.’ He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America – yet has made the most of that punishment. Mr. Combs’s career and reputation have been destroyed. His life outside of jail has been systematically dismantled.” Prosecutors, however, have already expressed desire to see Combs sentenced for longer than the originally thought four or five year sentence.