Empire Of The Sun’s Chrysalis Festival Announces 2026 Inaugural Lineup Featuring Magdalena Bay, The Flaming Lips, Disclosure & More

Empire of the Sun have announced the inaugural lineup for Chrysalis, a new three day destination festival set for May 14 through 16, 2026 at The Sculpture Gardens at Puerto Los Cabos in San José del Cabo, Mexico. More than a standard festival bill, Chrysalis is designed as a full experience that blends music, setting and atmosphere into one shared weekend.

Empire of the Sun sit at the heart of the event and will perform three different sets across the weekend. Known for turning their shows into vivid, theatrical worlds, their multiple appearances suggest a narrative approach rather than a single headline moment, giving fans a chance to experience different sides of their catalog.

The top tier of the lineup brings serious range. Disclosure will deliver a DJ set that taps into their club driven roots, balancing precision with energy. The Flaming Lips add a sense of spectacle and unpredictability, bringing decades of psychedelic rock history to the desert. Magdalena Bay represent the festival’s modern pop edge, combining sharp songwriting with forward thinking production. Del Water Gap offers a more intimate counterpoint, with emotionally grounded indie pop that thrives in outdoor settings.

Additional artists help flesh out the weekend’s rhythm. DJ Tennis and DJ Heartstring explore different corners of electronic music, from hypnotic and atmospheric to bright and euphoric. Midnight Generation bring retro funk and dance floor warmth, while RIO KOSTA blend psychedelic and soulful influences. Walker and Royce contribute polished house grooves, and ADANOWSKY adds a theatrical, genre bending presence.

Artists like Sofia Kourtesis, Aaron Hibell, and Roi Turbo round out the lineup, adding texture through melodic electronic, cinematic sound design and dance rock energy. Set against Baja’s coastal landscape, Chrysalis aims to feel less like an event and more like a destination built around music, movement and shared escape.