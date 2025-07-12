Empire of the Sun Brings Immersive Ask That God Tour Back to North America

Home News Samantha Mason July 12th, 2025 - 1:16 PM

Global sensation Empire of the Sun is bringing its outstanding Ask That God Tour back to North America this fall. After a sold-out tour this spring, the duo will kick off the second leg of the tour on September 23 in Salt Lake City.

Empire of the Sun’s fourth album Ask That God was released last July, to much critical acclaim. Their first release since Two Vines in 2016, the tour is exciting news for fans who have remained loyal to the band during this hiatus.

The project takes its listeners on an intergalactic journey, characterized by a euphoric sound made possible with their out-of-this-world production. One of the deluxe tracks, “Somebody’s Son” was named as a top new dance track by Billboard.

The fanfare surrounding this electronic and innovative duo is clear; Empire of the Sun has amassed over 34 million listeners on Spotify and have sold over 5 million albums. It’s clear that Empire of the Sun has and will continue to inspire millions of music fans for years to come.

The duo’s European leg of the tour kicks off July 23 in Portugal, where they will then make stops in Spain, Italy and Germany, among others. Fans can purchase tickets and learn more information about the Ask That God Tour here. There are more than enough chances to catch this beloved duo live around the globe: