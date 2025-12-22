Queen Of The Stone Age Releases New Concert Film Alive In The Catacombs On YouTube

Home News Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 12:58 PM

The acclaimed concert film, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs is now available to stream for free on Youtube, starting today. Queens of the Stone Age fans around the globe are invited to witness the band’s intimate and powerful performance that is set deep within the ancient and atmospheric underground tombs of Paris.

Filmed and recorded in July 2024, the band is captured as people never seen or heard them before with a carefully selected setlist spanning the band’s catalog, where each song was chosen specifically and epically reimagined in deference to the Catacombs. The companion film directed by Andreas Neumann, Alive in Paris and Before, is also part of this free Youtube release. The intimate behind the scenes documentary film reveals the emotional and physical trials Queens of the Stone Age overcame to create Alive in the Catacombs.

The Catacombs of Paris is a sprawling 320km (200 miles) ossuary beneath the surface of Paris. With a foundation of several million bodies buried in the 1700s, skeletal remains are largely exposed, with much of the walls built of skulls and bones, “the biggest audience we’ve ever played for,” says Joshua Homme. Homme had dreamt of staging a QOTSA performance there since his first visit nearly 20 years ago. The city of Paris, however, had never granted permission to any artist to play within the sacred tunnels. QOTSA, being law-abiding citizens, waited until their vision was sanctioned.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback