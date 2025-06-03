Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Alive In The Catacombs Theatrical Screenings In June 2025

Home News Juliet Paiz June 3rd, 2025 - 9:45 PM

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

Queens of the Stone Age are bringing something very different to fans this June: a concert film shot in the Paris Catacombs. Titled Alive in the Catacombs, the film will screen in theaters around the world on June 3, 4, 5, and 6 in 20 different countries.

The performance, recorded in July 2024, took place deep underground in the Catacombs, surrounded by walls of bones and skulls. The band reworked a selection of songs from their catalog to fit the space’s natural acoustics, stripping everything back and leaning into the eerie, echoing atmosphere. “You don’t try to overpower a place like that,” said frontman Josh Homme. “It tells you how to play.”

The film shows Queens of the Stone Age in a minimal set up, no big production and no studio polish. Just live takes, real instruments, and even a car battery powering an electric piano because there were no outlets.

Screenings will also include a short behind-the-scenes documentary about what went into making the performance happen. The June 4 showing in Los Angeles at Brain Dead Studios will include a Q&A with Homme, and all proceeds from that night will go to The Sweet Stuff Foundation.

Directed by Thomas Rames and produced by La Blogothèque, Alive in the Catacombs will also be available to rent or buy online through their website, where fans can also pre-order the film and get access to bonus footage.