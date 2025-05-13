Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album Alive In The Catacombs For June 2025 Release

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 13th, 2025 - 2:12 PM

Popular rock band Queens Of The Stone Age officially announced the release of their new album, Alive in the Catacombs, which is said to be “an audiovisual document of the band’s long-rumored performance in the tunnels of the famed Catacombs of Paris.” The album is said to be released on June 5, ready for all listeners to hear.

Recorded in July of 2024, Alive in the Catacombs is said to imitate and help to reimagine the Paris Catacombs. The Paris Catacombs stretches a whopping 200 miles beneath the city of romance, with the foundation serving to be millions of skeletal remains from the 1700s, with many of the walls built from skulls and bones.

Joshua Homme, frontman of the band, has dreamed of staging a QOTSA performance in the Catacombs since he first visited almost 20 years ago. However, the city of Pars has not granted permission to artists to perform inside the tunnels.

“The Catacombs of Paris are a fertile ground for the imagination. It is important to us that artists take hold of this universe and offer a sensitive interpretation of it. Going underground and confronting reflections on death can be a deeply intense experience. Josh seems to have felt in his body and soul the full potential of this place. The recordings resonate perfectly with the mystery, history, and a certain introspection, notably perceptible in the subtle use of the silence within the Catacombs,” stated Hélène Furminieux (Les Catacombes de Paris), according to Nasty Little Man.

The album will be available to purchase through the band’s official website. Fans who pre-order by June 7 will receive exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.





