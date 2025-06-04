Eminem Sues Meta For Alleged Unauthorized Use of His Music Across Platforms

Home News Michelle Grisales June 4th, 2025 - 5:54 PM

Rap icon Eminem has launched a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., accusing the company of unlawfully using his copyrighted music without permission. According to NME, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, claimed that Meta allegedly incorporated his tracks into user-generated content tools like Reels Remix and Original Audio, without acquiring the necessary licenses.

The lawsuit, filed by Eminem’s publishing company Eight Mile Style, alleged that Meta infringed upon the rapper’s rights by allowing his songs to be included in its “Music Libraries.” These libraries are accessible across Meta’s platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp.

The rapper is seeking statutory damages of up to $150,000 per song, which could amount to more than $1 million in total. Eight Mile Style also aims to recover actual damages and lost profits and is demanding a permanent injunction to stop Meta from using Eminem’s music without authorization in the future.

The complaint alleges that Meta engaged in “rampant infringement” and “knowing infringement,” stating that the company “encourag[ed] billions of users of its online services to do so, all willfully, and without a license.”

The legal filing argues that Meta is not entitled to the protections provided under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s safe harbor provisions due to its alleged willful violations.

While Meta reportedly attempted to secure licenses through Audiam, a digital royalty platform, Eight Mile Style contends that no such permissions were granted. Although some tracks, including the Grammy-winning 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” have since been removed following complaints, the lawsuit claims Meta allegedly continues to host unauthorized instrumental and cover versions across its digital ecosystem.

Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has requested a jury trial in response to the lawsuit but has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations.

This is not the first time Eminem’s music has been at the center of a legal situation. Earlier this year in February, the artist, Eight Mile Style, LLC and Martin Affiliated, LLC sued a dealership for using “Lose Yourself” in advertisements without authorization.