Nas & DJ Premier Announce New Album Light Years For December 2025 Release

According to Pitchfork.com, Nas and DJ Premier has finally announced the title and release date for their long-teased collaborative album, Light-Years, which will be out on December 12, through Mass Appeal. The album cover features a photograph by Danny Hastings and art direction by Mike Lukowski of Mass Appeal.

Nas and DJ Premier have worked together for the bulk of their careers, dating back to the Queens rapper’s iconic 1994 debut, Illmatic. The artists reunited last year for “Define My Name” and began to tease an album. Light-Years caps Mass Appeal’s yearlong celebration of New York hip-hop that has included new albums from Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, the late Big L and De La Soul.

Nas shared his latest studio album, Magic 3, back in September 2023. DJ Premier, this year, has released collaborations with Roc Marciano (The Coldest Profession) and Ransom (The Reinvention).

