Big L and Nas Join Forces on New Song “u aint gotta chance”

Big L never found stardom in his lifetime, but he’s been a cult hero ever since his passing. His posthumous album The Big Picture came out in 2000 and went gold. Since then, two more posthumous albums have been released and another one is coming soon as part of Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It… series, according to Stereogum.

The new LP, Harlem’s Finest: Return OF The King, comes out on Halloween. The album’s lead single is “u aint gotta chance,” which has new production along with a new Nas verse. Listen to it below.

While Big L hadn’t left any unreleased songs behind after his death, he did leave behind a ton of radio freestyles that have been widely bootlegged but never properly released. Such as the seven-minute freestyle that Big L and Jay-Z did on The Stretch & Bobbito Show in 1995. It seems like some of those freestyles have been repurposed for Harlem’s Finest: Return OF The King.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna