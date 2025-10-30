Lucinda Williams Announces New Album World’s Gone Wrong For January 2026 Release Featuring Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Brittney Spencer & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 3:04 PM

Three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams confronts America’s socio-political chaos head-on with her forthcoming album, World’s Gone Wrong which will be out on January 23, through Highway 20 Records. The album is a raw and unapologetic set of songs that were written and recorded with a sense of urgency during the spring of 2025.

World’s Gone Wrong opens with the powerful title track, featuring Brittney Spencer, which speaks to the plight of the working class during these turbulent times and the resiliency to move forward with the underlying plea of “come on baby we gotta stay strong” in the chorus. Throughout nine original tracks, Williams offers songs that do not just chronicle our times but challenge us to rise above them.

A timely cover of Bob Marley’s “So Much Trouble In The World” features a captivating duet with the incomparable Mavis Staples. The bluesy “How Much Did You Get For Your Soul” revisits the spiritual reckoning of Williams’ celebrated 2020 release Good Souls Better Angel. “Freedom Speaks” is a soul-stirring anthem that personifies liberty as a voice rising against oppression and apathy warning us of the dangers of complacency in the face of injustice.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford