Morrissey Reportedly Signs New Deal With Sire Records After Leaving Capitol Records Three Years Ago

Ajala Fields December 19th, 2025 - 10:09 PM

An update from Morrissey seems to indicate that he is now signed to Sire Records, just three years after he left Capitol. A recently shared post on his website featured a picture of the label’s logo with no further context added. However, many of his fans are now convinced he’s inked a deal that will see the release of his long-awaited album, Bonfire of Teenagers, according to NME.

Issues with Bonfire of Teenagers date back to December 2022, when Morrissey revealed that he had “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”, despite announcing that he would be releasing the LP with them just two months earlier. He also revealed that Miley Cyrus had asked to have her backing vocals removed from the Bonfire of Teenagers track “I Am Veronica”, which they’d recorded in 2020.

The ending of both partnerships came in relation to Morrissey’s political stance and his support for the controversial far-right party For Britain, whose badge he wore during a 2019 television appearance.

Last summer, Morrissey had shared a statement on his website about the status of Bonfire of Teenagers, accusing Capitol Records of “fascism” and having a “creeping culture of censorship”. He said he was “quickly coming around to” the belief that the company only signed Bonfire of Teenagers “in order to sabotage it”.

Later allegations from the singer included that the CEO of Capitol was trying to derail his career. Morrissey also took to his website to say he was being “gagged” over its release. Blaming the “idiot culture”, he said: “There is no arts media anymore in England, therefore there’s no one to whom I can sit and talk about this. The fact is, genuine artists in England are now being held hostage by people who object to any manner of alternative opinion.”