“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” from Tron: Ares (Nine Inch Nails)
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless (Kesha)
“Dream As One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus)
“Drive” from F1 (Ed Sheeran)
“Dying To Live” from Billy Idol Should Be Dead (Billy Idol)
“The Girl In The Bubble” from Wicked: For Good (Ariana Grande)
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)
“Highest 2 Lowest” from Highest 2 Lowest (Aiyana-Lee)
“I Lied To You” from Sinners (Miles Caton)
“Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” from Sinners (Miles Caton and Alice Smith)
“No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good (Cynthia Erivo)
“Our Love” from The Ballad of Wallis Island (Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan)
“Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from Come See Me in the Good Light (Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile)
“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi! (Ana María Martínez)
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams (Nick Cave)
