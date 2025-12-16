Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2025 - 1:06 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, The Academy Awards has announced their 2026 shortlist for 12 categories, including Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Among the 15 potential song nominees, Nine Inch Nails, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and one from KPop Demon Hunters all made the initial cut. Original Score selections include composers Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia, Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein and Oneohtrix Point Never‘s Daniel Lopatin for Marty Supreme, alongside 17 additional picks. The full shortlist can be found here.

The final nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 2. People can find out who wins when the ceremony premieres on ABC on March 15.

Original Score

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Bugonia

Captain America: Brave New World

Diane Warren: Relentless

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Hedda

A House of Dynamite

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirât

Train Dreams

Tron: Ares

Truth and Treason

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good

Original Song