Morrissey Cancels All Remaining 2025 Shows Because of “Extreme Exhaustion”

Home News Ajala Fields November 6th, 2025 - 8:39 PM

Morrissey’s fans will be saddened to learn they have run out of chances to see him in concert this year. The former Smiths singer has cancelled his upcoming tour dates in South America: November 8th in Buenos Aires, Argentina; November 12th in Sao Paulo, Brazil; November 16th in Santiago, Chile; November 20th in Lima, Peru; and November 22nd in Bogota, Colombia. Also on the chopping block are December shows scheduled in Athens, Greece; Istanbul, Turkey; and Ankara, Turkey (via Morrissey-Solo), according to Consequence.

Per statements from various local promoters, it’s due to “extreme exhaustion,” which was also the reason given when he recently canceled shows scheduled in Mexico City and Guadalajara, as well as when he called off a string of shows in Europe over the summer.

Morrissey isn’t expected to play again until a series of US shows in early January. Those dates are to make up for previously canceled shows from early 2025.