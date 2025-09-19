Morrissey Cancels Shows After Death Threat Against Him On Bluesky Lead to Ottawa Man Being Charged

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 19th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

Morrissey had canceled his upcoming shows after a death threat was sent against him on Bluesky. Now, an Ottawa man is being charged for the alleged threat. Noah Castellano, 26, has been arrested.

Last week, Morrissey was one of the headlining performers at CityFolk festival in Ottawa, Canada. While thankfully the show went on as planned, it was reported that there was an alleged threat made against the artist.

Now, 26-year-old Noah Castellano was arrested for the incident. According to Stereogum, court documents allege that Castellano posted the threat via Bluesky on September 4th. A post made under the account name “guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day” matches the description of the post in the documents. In it, Castellano allegedly writes: “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.” Castellano was recently released on $5,000 bail and declined to elaborate on the charge, telling Ottawa Citizen “I’m not interested.”

The Mashantucket, CT venue Foxwoods announced that Morrissey’s show would be cancelled and all tickets would be refunded. Additionally, Boston’s MGM Music Hall followed up with the news that tomorrow’s show has been canceled as well, stating, “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow’s engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been cancelled.”

Morrissey took to Instagram to post a statement regarding the show’s cancellation.

