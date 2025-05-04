Morrissey Postpones Tour Dates After Being Hospitalized From a “Severe Sinus Attack”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 4th, 2025 - 8:27 PM

The 65-year-old indie rock artist, Morrissey has postponed his upcoming tour dates after being hospitalized for a “severe sinus attack.” The singer first missed his show on May 1 in San Diego, CA and now he has postponed a show in Rancho Mirage, CA that was scheduled for May 3. This came after Morrissey suffered a severe sinusitis attack after his show at The Fox in Bakersfield, CA. He was treated shortly after at Coronado Hospital in San Diego.

According to Consequence, Morrissey has rescheduled his shows in San Diego and Rancho Mirage so they will not be cancelled. The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA has been rescheduled for October 24. Meanwhile, the show at the San Diego Civic Theatre in San Diego, CA has been rescheduled for January 6. The singer’s next show will take place on May 5 at Centennial Hall in Tucson, AZ. In a recent Instagram post by Morrissey’s official account, the team stated, “Morrissey, the band and crew, are very appreciative of those who convey understanding at difficult moments during tours.”

Morrissey’s latest solo album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain was released in 2020 with generally positive reviews. His latest single, “Rebels Without Applause” was released in 2022 and was supposed to tease his upcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers. However, the album has been shelved with Morrissey claiming that nobody will release it due to the war on “free speech” in England. Morrissey’s updated tour schedule can be found below and tickets can be purchased here.

Morrissey 2025-26 US Tour Dates:

05/05 – Tucson, AZ – Centennial Hall

05/08 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

05/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

05/12 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

05/14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

05/16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater

05/17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/24 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

01/06 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre