O Brother, Where Art Thou? 25th Anniversary Soundtrack Vinyl Announced For February 2026 Release

Home News Ajala Fields December 18th, 2025 - 9:56 PM

Lost Highway Records will mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack by releasing a vinyl gatefold edition on February 20, 2026. The anniversary celebration will continue over the course of the year with a series of special events and activations.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary and new vinyl pressing, T Bone Burnett and Lost Highway will present an evening in celebration of O Brother, Where Art Thou? on the Grand Ole Opry on February 28th. As part of the Opry’s continuing 100th anniversary celebration, this special Saturday night show will feature artists from the original soundtrack and more.

Certified 8x Platinum by the RIAA in 2007, the bulk of the soundtrack’s sales to date have been in CD format. Now, the 25th anniversary edition gives vinyl collectors three new variations to choose from: Standard Black, Sunshine Gold, which will be available exclusively at the Lost Highway Records store and Dapper Dan Red, available exclusively at independent record stores. The vinyl was pressed at David Rawlings and Gary Salstrom’s Paramount Pressing & Plating in Denver, known for its superior vinyl.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? was produced by T Bone Burnett for the 2000 Coen Brothers’ film of the same name, which was set in rural Mississippi during the Great Depression and starred George Clooney, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson as three escaped convicts. The soundtrack climbed to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 after winning multiple GRAMMY® Awards, including Album of the Year. It was also named Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? Track List

Side 1

“Po Lazarus” – James Carter & the Prisoners “Big Rock Candy Mountain” – Harry McClintock “You Are My Sunshine” – Norman Blake “Down to the River to Pray” – Alison Krauss “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” – The Soggy Bottom Boys

Side 2

Side 3

“In the Highways” – Sarah, Hannah and Leah Peasall “I Am Weary (Let Me Rest)” – The Cox Family “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” – John Hartford “O Death” – Ralph Stanley “In the Jailhouse Now” – The Soggy Bottom Boys

Side 4