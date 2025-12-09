MerleFest Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Alison Krauss, The Infamous Stringdusters & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 3:19 PM

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Rose, The Castellows, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and other acts to its 2026 lineup. Taking place on April 23-26, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the annual celebration of North Carolina music legends, Doc and Merle Watson, is set to showcase some of today’s leading voices, including headliners Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Old Crow Medicine Show, Charles Wesley Godwin and Blackberry Smoke. For tickets and more information, click here.

Molly Tuttle, Joy Oladokun, Ketch Secor, The Jerry Douglas Band, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, The Castellows, The Creekers,, The Jack Wharff Band, Sister Sadie, Jake Shimabukuro, Lamont Landers, Hogslop String Band, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Mo-Grass, Myles Gee, Nick Wade and other talented souls will be performing as well.

In 2026, Old Crow Medicine Show will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their quintessential album, Big Iron World. To mark this milestone, the band will perform the albums Big Iron World and its predecessor O.C.M.S. in full Friday night on MerleFest’s legendary Watson Stage marking a meaningful homecoming to the festival that helped propel their early ascent.

On another note, the WCC Foundation is thrilled to continue the Silent Auction this year, featuring the convenience of online bidding and the chance to view items in person throughout the festival. You can browse and place bids before and during the festival – all without missing a beat of the music.