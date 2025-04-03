Grace Potter Announces New T Bone Burnett-Produced Album Medicine For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Before The Sky Falls”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 3rd, 2025 - 12:53 AM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Grace Potter will release her long-lost album Medicine on May 30 via Hollywood Records. The album, originally recorded in 2008 with legendary producer T Bone Burnett, was never released—until now. It captures a key moment in Potter’s career, blending rock, soul, and blues with a raw and powerful sound.

Along with the album announcement, Potter has shared the first single, “Before the Sky Falls.” The song has a steady groove, deep drums, and edgy guitar, creating a hypnotic and emotional feel. It’s about giving in to love, even when the world feels uncertain. Recorded early in the Medicine sessions, the song set the tone for the album’s intuitive, free-flowing style.

Medicine includes 12 tracks, with some songs such as “Losing You” and “Make You Cry” which have currently never been heard before. Potter describes the album as a turning point in her music, showing new sides of her voice and songwriting.

Additionally, Grace Potter performed at the Soundside Music festival in 2024. She performed alongside artists such as Noah Kahan and Goo Goo Dolls on day 1. She also performed at Sea Hear Now 2024 on day 1 making fans excited for future festivals and other performances.

Medicine Track List

01 Before The Sky Falls

02Losing You

03 That Phone

04 Money

05 Colors

06 Low Road

07 Medicine

08 Make You Cry

09 Oasis

10 Paris (Ooh La La)

11 To Shore

12 Goodbye Kiss