I’m With Her Team Up With Gillian Welch & Dave Rawlings To Perform “Hundred Miles”

According to social media, I’m With Her has announced they have teamed with Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings to perform the song, “Hundred Miles.” On Instagram, I’m With Her wrote: “Hundred Miles’ with Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings at NightGrass. A huge life moment and enormous honor. The only cover we’ve recorded for either of our albums with the person who wrote it over 20 years ago. Thank you Gill and Dave and to Telluride Bluegrassm, where we first played together 11 years ago.”

In response to the Instagram post, one user wrote: “I would have fainted seeing this whole gang together on one stage,” while another user commented: “what an incredible show. thank you for playing for us.” It does seem like some fans are appreciative that I’m With Her sharing the magical footage because a lot of the fans showed their support by expressing their love, kindness and gratitude toward the band, Welch and Rawlings.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford