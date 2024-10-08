T Bone Burnett & Elvis Costello Reunite On New Coward Brothers Album For November 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 8th, 2024 - 6:15 PM

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced The True Story of The Coward Brothers, a three part scripted Audible Original audio series that recounts the history of Henry and Howard Coward, a pair of delightfully deluded pop practitioners and conjurers played by Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett. The audio series will be premiering on Thursday November 21 exclusively from Audible.

Adding to the lore of these rock and roll charlatans comes an all new 20 track album from Costello and Burnett, who first worked together as The Coward Brothers 40 years ago, debuting from New West Records alongside the Audible Original on November 21. Ahead of the dual roll out, New West Records will release the first album single, Always, which is also featured in the Audible Original, on Tuesday, October 8.

“With regard to the ludicrous assertion that this person, Howard Coward and I are one and the same, I have to say: this is the work of a bounder, a rounder and a charlatan, and I shall be examining my legal options forthwith.” said Costello.

When asked about his connection to the musical duo, Burnett says: “I have a vague recollection of buying a 45 of the song Pure Bubblegum by an act called The Coward Brothers many long years ago. I heard it on a Fort Worth radio station called KXOL, billed as ‘the new music.’ The disc jockey played it once and got such a bad response from listeners that they burned it the next morning in front of the station. What ever happened to those guys? Are they still alive?”