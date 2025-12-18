Carla Harvey Reveals She Was “Kind Of Squeezed Out” Of Butcher Babies Following Eye Injury

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, during a new interview with Matt Wake of AL.com, former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey spoke about her split with the band nearly a year and a half ago after a decade-and-a-half run. “I couldn’t do a tour [in the fall of 2023] because I had a serious eye injury and they went and did a tour without me. Then it was, like, ‘Well, we’ll just do the band by ourselves.’ When you have put your heart and soul into something for so long and you do get kind of squeezed out of it, there’s a moment when you’re, like, ‘I can either lay down and not do anything else, or I’m not gonna let someone else tell me when I’m fucking done doing what I do.'” said Harvey.

Also, the artist credited her now-husband, Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante, with inspiring her to launch a new project called The Violent Hour. “He was, like, ‘No, get out of bed. Fuck that. We’re gonna write an album,” Harvey explained. “Charlie’s excitement about it was really instrumental in my excitement. He would be playing guitar riffs in the morning with our morning coffee.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela