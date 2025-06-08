Carla Harvey Teams Up With Zakk Wylde For The Violent Hour’s New Single “Hell Or Hollywood”

Home News Trent Tournour June 8th, 2025 - 8:54 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies fame has released a brand new single with her hard rock outfit The Violent Hour. This effort features heavy metal legend Zakk Wylde who is best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne and as a touring member of Pantera.

The track comes as the lead single to The Violent Hour’s upcoming self titled EP and lends a slight country inflection to the groups style of throwback hard rock. The song prominently features a slick lead riff and clean distortion on Zakk Wylde’s guitar solo towards the back end. The lyricism of the track is also quite notable as it tells the all too familiar story of a young girl with big dreams showing up in the land of depravity and sin known as the city of angels. In other words, the track details Carla Harvey’s arrival from her small town in Michigan to the terrifying turf of tinseltown. Of course, in spite of the initial shock of the big city throughout the course of the song Harvey learns to adapt and even thrive in the hellish conditions of Hollywood.

And thrive Carla Harvey has, this is her second successful musical project but it comes as one in a long series of successful and seemingly disparate ventures that she has been able to capitalize on. Harvey is a comic book author, novelist, grief counselor and crematory specialist. This wide range of life skills and career paths comes as a result of her unusual upbringing in suburban Detroit where she had to scrimp and save every dollar she could to realize her dreams of being a Los Angeles big shot. Clearly, she has achieved all of this and more as she has traversed the hellpath of Hollywood on her road to success.

Listen to the track here: