Carla Harvey Introduces All-Girl Lineup For The Violent Hour

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 5:34 PM

Today, Carla Harvey has introduced the lineup for The Violent Hour, which consists of Allie Kay on rhythm guitar Kiana De León on lead guitar, Harvey on vocals Jewell Steele on bass and Sasha De Leon on drums. While talking about the band, Harvey said:”As a huge fan of the 90’s Riot Grrl movement, I’ve dreamed of having an all-girl band my whole life. After a long search, I finally found them.Four incredible women who share the same drive, passion, and fire that fuels me. We are The Violent Hour and we are your new favorite band.”

While talking about The Violent Hour‘s new album, Folk N Rock said: “Carla Harvey and Charlie Benante engineered a release that feels lived in and loud. What The Violent Hour delivers is an introduction with a lot of passion. These songs truly feel like they were pulled from real moments and thrown through the amps.”

Screamer adds: “The Violent Hour is a defiant personal and artistic resurrection. Raw storytelling, both vulnerable and revealing. The price of creativity is its birth certificate and its headstone. Carla Harvey, with The Violent Hour, reclaims that cost and her story-inviting fans into a space that’s both brutally honest and unapologetically real.”