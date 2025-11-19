Heidi Shepherd Reveals New Butcher Babies Album Is In Process Of Being Finished

Home News Juliet Paiz November 19th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Heidi Shepherd has shared an update that has fans buzzing. She revealed that a new Butcher Babies album is almost finished, and the band is deep in the final stages of putting it together. Shepherd explained that several songs are already complete and that she is heading back to Los Angeles to record the remaining tracks at producer Howard Bensons studio. Benson and Neil Sanderson have been closely involved in shaping the record, which will come out through their Judge and Jury Records imprint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Shepherd (@heidithebutcher)

What stands out most in Shepherds update is how personal this album is for her. She said that she and guitarist Henry Flury spent the past year writing in an almost private world of their own, treating the process like a form of therapy. The songs reflect moments from the last twenty five years of her life, touching on memories from her childhood, painful experiences she has rarely shared and the events that shaped her into the person she is now. She described the material as the most intimate work she has ever created and said that recording it has been both difficult and healing.

The band, now made up of Shepherd, Flury, bassist Ricky Bonazza and drummer Devin Nickles, has entered a new chapter since former vocalist Carla Harveys departure. Their recent single “Sincerity” gave fans a clear look at where the music is heading, with Shepherd moving confidently between fierce vocals and softer melodic parts. Shepherd said she cannot wait for fans to hear the new songs and hinted that this record may be the most meaningful of their career. From the way she talks about it, the album is not just a set of tracks. It is a personal story, written with honesty, vulnerability and a sense of growth that longtime listeners will immediately feel.