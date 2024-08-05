Butcher Babies Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates Following Official Announcement Of Carla Harvey’s Departure

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 1:29 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Butcher Babies has announced they will be embarking on a U.S. headlining tour in September and the support on the Good Lord! The Butcher’s Ded! The tour will feature suppourt from DED, Dropout Kings and Fox Lake. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 9, by visiting butcherbabies.com.

The band performed their first concert since the official departure of co-founding co-vocalist Carla Harvey on July 27 at the Stonehenge festival in Steenwijk, Netherlands.

Butcher Babies announced Harvey’s exit in a social media post on July 20 by writing: “As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and BUTCHER BABIES have officially parted ways. Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band.”

The band adds: “We are grateful for the incredible memories we’ve made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We deeply appreciate your support over the past 15 years. We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of BUTCHER BABIES! See you on the road.”

Good Lord! The Butcher’s Ded! Tour Dates

9/18 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewing Company

9/19 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

9/20 – Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing Company

9/21 – Reno, NV – Cypress Reno

9/23 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

9/24 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

9/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

9/27 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

9/29 – Denver, CO – HQ

10/1 – Tulsa, OK – The Shrine

10/2 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St

10/4 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/5 – Dallas, TX – RBC

10/6 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

10/7 – El Paso, TX – RockHouse Bar & Grill

10/8 – Roswell, NM – The Liberty

10/10 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock

