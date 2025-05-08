Cannibal Corpse Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Municipal Waste & Fulci

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 6:51 PM

Death metal band Cannibal Corpse has announced a North American headlining tour for this fall. The journey will commence on September 15m in Nashville, Tennessee and make its way through over two dozen cities before the tour closes on October 22, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Support will be provided by Municipal Waste and Fulci. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cannibal Corpse released their critically adored Chaos Horrific full-length in 2023 through Metal Blade Records. Produced again by guitarist Erik Rutan, who has now produced six of the band’s albums, Chaos Horrific is, without question, a full-on, Cannibal-style death metal outing, straight down to the themes, which include zombie warfare, resetting the human race through mass mutilations, and the violent revenge of victims of human trafficking, and its cover art by longtime collaborator Vince Locke.

Wrote Decibel Magazine upon its release: “Chaos Horrific manages to be easily digestible while also being honeycombed with nuance and is a nearly perfect record.” Revolver concurred noting: “They’re one of the hardest working bands in the game, their sound has never gotten a drop less brutal, and their coolness factor has never waned.” Added Metal Hammer, “This band is an imperious, tweaked-to-perfection wrecking machine at this point.”

Cannibal Corpse Tour Dates

9 – 15 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

9 – 17 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

9 – 18 – Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY

9 -19 -The Roxian – Pittsburgh, PA

9 – 20 – NE Metal and Hardcore Fest – Worcester, MA

9 – 22 – Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY

9 – 23 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH

9 – 24 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

9 – 26 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

9 – 27 – Epic Event Center – Green Bay, WI

9 – 28 – First Ave – Minneapolis, MN

9 – 29 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

9 – 30 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

10 – 2 – Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

10 – 3 -Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

10 – 4 – House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

10 – 5 – Soma – San Diego, CA

10 – 7 – Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ

10 – 9 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

10 – 10 – House Of Blues – Houston, TX

10 – 11 – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

10 – 12 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

10 – 14 -The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

10 – 15 – The National – Richmond, VA

10 – 17 – The Paramount – Long Island, NY

10 – 18 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

10 – 19 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

10 – 21 – The Norva – Norfolk, VA

10 – 22 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva