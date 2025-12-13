Milwaukee Metal Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Ministry, Power Trip, Obituary & More

Home News Leila Franco December 13th, 2025 - 1:20 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Milwaukee Metal Festival has officially unveiled the lineup and headliner day splits for 2026, which is shaping up to be one of the most exciting gatherings in the festival’s history. Returning to The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, the three-day event will run June 5th through the 7th, 2026, with a pre-party set for June 4th.

The headliners alone prove it will be a massive festival. Acid Bath will take over Friday night, a highly anticipated appearance from the cult legends. Saturday belongs to Killswitch Engage, who remain one of modern metal’s most innovative bands. Fresh off their 2025 album This Consequence and a packed spring tour, the band’s metallic yet melodic aggressive sound feels tailor-made for a festival-scale singalong. Closing out the weekend on Sunday will be Ministry, newly added as a headliner and bringing their industrial-metal music to cap the festival. With a new album released in March 2025 and a spring tour that reaffirmed their legacy, Ministry’s involvement just goes to show the festival’s commitment to a perfect metal event.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup continues with more heavy hitters and over 40 more bands/artists to be announced. Power Trip arrive following a summer tour alongside Lamb of God, continuing their reign as one of thrash metal’s modern torchbearers. Obituary, fresh from a spring 2025 tour, will bring their unmistakable death metal sound, while other notable acts across the bill promise a wide-ranging survey of hardcore, thrash, death and industrial metal.

Co-organizer Jamey Jasta summed it up, calling 2026 “the best year yet” for the festival. With its stacked lineup and expanded schedule, Milwaukee Metal Festival 2026 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss weekend.