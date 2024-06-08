Carnifex Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Cryptopsy

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 8th, 2024 - 7:58 PM

Death metal royalty Cranifex have announced Fall 2024 North American tour dates for a reprise tour of Necromanteum, titled Necromanteum II, with Cryptopsy. The tour Necromanteum was scheduled to promote their 2023 album of the same name, described as a “…nightmarish musical that never ends,” by mxdwn writer Samantha Chevez. Necromanteum II is an opportunity to experience the succeeding album live and in more places. With openers Mental Cruelty, Organectomy and Heavy Hitter, the new North American dates, starting October 4th, 2024, will surely impress the masses.

In conversation, Carnifex’s lead vocalist Scott Ian Lewis said, “We couldn’t be happier to bring the Necromanteum tour to Canada, the Pacific Northwest, and the Midwest. The line-up is stacked top to bottom and we will have an exceptional set list of fan favorites and deep cuts. Do not miss these shows, it’ll be a great time. See you on the road!”

Carnifex started the year with a Spring 2024 tour and a new single titled “Torn in Two.” Now, the band is coming together with other incredible death metal bands to create an unstoppable tour, that will rock the world. These are live shows that cannot be missed.

Confirmed Dates for Carnifex’s Necromanteum II 2024 North America Tour:

10/04 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

10/05 Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewery

10/06 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

10/08 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

10/09 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

10/10 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

10/12 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

10/13 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

10/14 Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’

10/16 Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

10/17 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

10/18 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

10/19 Sauget, IL @ Pop’s *

10/20 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/22 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/23 Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

10/24 Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

10/25 Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martiniere

10/26 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

10/27 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

10/28 Cleveland, OH @ The Asylum @ Temple Live

10/30 Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live

10/31 Wichita, KS @ Temple Live

11/01 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

11/03 Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

*No Cryptopsy