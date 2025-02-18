Kylesa Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Reunion Shows, Reveal New Lineup

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 3:47 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Kylesa has been rolling out reunion dates, including previously-announced appearances at Netherlands festival Roadburn in April and Toronto festival Prepare the Ground in May and June. And now, the band has announced their first two headlining U.S. club shows. Kylesa will play a hometown show on December 4, at District Live with Royal Thunder and The Maxines, followed by a return to New York City on December 6, at Le Poisson Rouge with pageninetynine.

Kylesa has also shed more light on their reunion in a new interview with Decibel, by revealing that co-leaders Phillip Cope and Laura Pleasants will be joined by the rhythm section of NYC crust punk veterans Nauseau: “Laura and I are the founders and constant members of the band. Carl [McGinley] was our longest running bandmate for close to ten years, but we checked with him, and he doesn’t play drums anymore and has wished us his best. We have nothing but respect for all the past members.” said Cope.

The artist adds:: ” With most everyone living in different cities now, we decided to reform our rhythm section in a way that makes sense with where we are currently at, and we feel this is a really strong lineup.”

Kylesa Tour Dates

12/4 – Savannah, Ga – District Live

12/6 – New York City, NY, – Le Poisson Rouge

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat