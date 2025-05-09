Lizzo Releases “Still Bad (Animal Style)”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 9th, 2025 - 9:02 PM

Grammy-award and Emmy-award winning artist, Lizzo, has released a new version of a single, “Still Bad (Animal Style),” via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records on May 9, 2025. The original version of the song, “Still Bad,” was released on March 13, 2025. The new version of the song makes the instruments more notable and evident. The beginning has a loud beat that is more on the faster side. Throughout the song, the groovy guitars and overall instrumental is incredibly noticeable, more noticeable than the original instrumentals. Her animal version of the song is more chaotic with the noise since there are loud beats and instruments over her belting and singing the song.

Listen to and watch “Still Bad (Animal Style).”

The song was also released with a new music video, which differs from the video that is from the original version of the song. The outfit that Lizzo was wearing in the new video, is her outfit for the 2025 Met Gala. In the video, Lizzo is being escorted to her car and she steps in wearing her dress and starts singing her song in the car. Then, she walks the streets of New York City, still wearing her dress, which was designed by Christian Siriano. Lizzo travels through New York City, going to the deli and then ending up at a drag show. In both the deli and the drag show, the people she is with are dancing with her and enjoying her song. Her new single is anticipated to appear on her fifth full-length LP, Love In Real Life.