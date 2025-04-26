Lizzo Surprises Crowd by Performing “Still Bad” & “Truth Hurts” with Paris Hilton at Stagecoach

Home News Skylar Jameson April 26th, 2025 - 6:51 PM

Paris Hilton got the party going at Stagecoach Festival this weekend! During her set on the Diplo Honky Tony stage, the audience was surprised with an appearance from Lizzo! Lizzo appeared on stage wearing a black tattered lace outfit with a pair of sunglasses and simple silver and black jewelry. Her look was quite the opposite of Hilton’s star-covered rhinestone bodysuit, which you’d probably be able to see shimmering from a mile away.

She came onstage bringing her vibrant personality as well as her impressive voice. The crowd was seemingly excited to see her grace the stage. During the performance, Lizzo performed her arguably most iconic hit “Truth Hurts” as well as her most recent single “Still Bad”. Well, most recent if we aren’t counting the song she debuted live on SNL “Don’t Make Me Love You”. Check out a clip of Lizzo on stage with Hilton below:

This performance follows Lizzo’s mental health break. Following that, she released multiple songs including “Still Bad” which she performed here, “Everything Was So Much Simpler” and “Love in Real Life”. Later in the year, Lizzo will be releasing her third album Love In Real Life, therefore this appearance with the “I’m Free” singer at Stagecoach was a great way to get Lizzo into people’s minds to promote the upcoming album. It’ll be fun to see where Lizzo shows up next!

Stagecoach has been off to quite an eventful start. Most notably, Lana Del Rey debuted 3 new songs, “57.5”, “Quiet In The South” and “Husband of Mine”. It’s safe to assume those songs will be on her yet-to-be-titled album (formerly known as The Right Person Will Stay) when it’s released. As far as the rest of the festival, considering Jelly Roll is headlining tonight and Luke Combs is playing the headlining spot tomorrow, the rest of Stagecoach 2025 is sure to be a rootin’ tootin’ good time for country music fans and festival enjoyers alike.