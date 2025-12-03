Lizzo Thinks Everyone Should Go Through The Experience Of Being Cancelled “At Least Once”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 3rd, 2025 - 8:18 PM

Lizzo says she believes everyone should “get cancelled at least once,” arguing it’s a meaningful (if painful) lesson in vulnerability and growth. In a new Substack essay titled CANCEL ME (AGAIN): A ‘cancelled’ woman’s take on why everyone should get cancelled at least once, Lizzo opens up about her own turbulent history with public backlash. In it, the artist explains why she views cancellation not only as inevitable in the digital age but as a potential catalyst for self-awareness.

Raised in a strict Pentecostal COGIC church in Detroit, Michigan, Lizzo said she grew up with a rigid moral code and the belief that being “good” meant obeying certain religious standards. She described how, once she entered the public spotlight, none of that stability seemed to matter when faced with social-media outrage. According to her, the digital court of public opinion is unrelenting, and forgiving missteps feels nearly impossible.

Over the years, Lizzo has weathered waves of intense criticism. From people mocking her fashion choices, to backlash over her remarks about writing music “for Black women,” to more serious allegations of misconduct from former dancers (claims she has denied, according to NME). Instead of retreating from public life, she says the experiences forced her to re-evaluate her relationship with fame, creativity and the expectations placed on women, especially women of color, in the spotlight.

In her essay, she writes, “You aren’t getting out of this thing without unintentionally hurting someone’s feelings. Sensitivity is at an all-time high…the internet only cares about believing the hype.” For Lizzo, being cancelled allowed her to finally realize that perfection isn’t just unrealistic, it’s also suffocating. Now, she encourages others to not shy away from discomfort or criticism but to see those moments as opportunities to learn, reflect and reclaim their own narratives.