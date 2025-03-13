Lizzo Shares Anthemic New Single & Video “Still Bad”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 1:32 PM

Turning up the heat yet again, Lizzo has shared up her new single, “Still Bad,” which is available now on all streaming platforms through Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. On the song, the artist remains as unapologetic as ever on the enthusiastic and self-assured anthem. A thumping bass line sets the tempo for the track between pulsating eighties-style keys and head-nodding claps.

While singing, Lizzo comes to a realization on the chorus: “I don’t need him. I need a drink,” by giving way to fiery funk guitar. Embracing confidence, charisma and her power, the singer incites the irresistible chant: “After everything, I’m still surviving and I’m still bad, baby, so bitch I can’t complain.” As for the music video, each vibrant scene translates the musical energy to the screen.

Also, “Still Bad” lands in the wake of “Love In Real Life,” which took flight as Lizzo‘s first solo release in three years since 2022. The music video was directed by Colin Tilley and the music video has already amassed over seven million YouTube views and counting, while the song has posted up north of two million Spotify streams so far.