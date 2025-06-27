Lizzo Surprise Releases New Mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling Featuring SZA & Doja Cat

Home News Steven Taylor June 27th, 2025 - 3:37 PM

Lizzo made waves with a surprise drop of a new mixtape today. While set to release a new album this year, the singer had been on a break only recently broken with the release of new singles earlier this year. The mixtape, titled My Face Hurts from Smiling comes as a shocking drop for fans, with features from other artists such as SZA and Doja Cat.

Stereogum reported that the project was the result of a fun time in the studio when recording “Yitty On Yo Titties (Freestyle),” the second track on the tape. That energy is easily felt in the songs themselves, featuring tracks that exude a confidence and excitement from the artist. Lizzo’s freedom can be felt across the track with brash and spontaneous lyrics. It likely comes as an extra relief for the artist to speak so freely after allegations of sexual harassments and creating a hostile workplace and her subsequent break for the sake of her mental health. While still fighting against said allegations, it’s clear Lizzo finally feels less held back by the looming shadow of those allegations.

Looking to the future, it’s likely this mixtape’s mood is in stark contrast to what can be expected of her full album set to release later this year. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lizzo said “The album that I’m putting out is two years of really constructed… my pop, rock, rap genre of music. It’s a little moodier, it’s a little darker. It talks about the dark times. I was like, ‘This is the complete opposite of what me in my backyard shaking ass in a Yitty thong is. But I had so much fun doing that, and I did that shit so fast.; I was like, ‘Book me in the studio for a week.’”