Dee Snider Responds To Fans “Shit Talking” Kiss For Accepting Kennedy Center Honors From Trump: “You Accept The Honor When It Is Offered”

According to NME.com, Dee Snider has spoken out at “people shit talking” KISS for accepting Kennedy Center Honor Medals from Donald Trump. On December 7, the U.S. President awarded this year’s honorees KISS, Sylvester Stallone and Gloria Gaynor with medals for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. The move to accept the honors proved divisive, particularly after frontman Paul Stanley allegedly described Trump as “abhorrent” and “a true danger” to democracy back in 2021, but spoke of his pride in accepting the honor more recently.

IMHO: There are a lot of people shit talking @kiss for accepting their Kennedy Center Honor Medals from the current president. You either think they are worthy or not (I think they are). An artist can’t wait for a president of their liking to be in office to receive it. Most of… — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) December 14, 2025

With fans quick to highlight Stanley changing his tune, Snider went on social media to defend Stanley by saying: “There are a lot of people shit talking @kiss for accepting their Kennedy Center Honor Medals from the current president. You either think they are worthy or not (I think they are). An artist can’t wait for a president of their liking to be in office to receive it. Most of the recipients are not young, Poor Ace Frehley – who was very excited to receive the award – died before the day came. You accept the honor when it is offered. You are worthy!”