Paul Stanley Of Kiss Warns Against Misinformation: “We All Deserve More From Each Other”

According to blabbermouth.net, earlier today KISS’s frontman Paul Stanley went on social media to warn has warned against misinformation or unverified information online, by saying that it causes immense “damage” to the world. “Happy New Year. Let’s stop with ‘I’m entitled to my opinion’. If you haven’t done your own credible fact based research or parrot what you’ve heard or been told, YOU are part of the problem and the damage it causes. We all deserve more from each other.” said Stanley.

This is not the first time Stanley had been critical toward how the American media reports stories because back in January 2020, the guitarist stated on social media: “The divisive and dangerous climate in America is in large part the result of 24 HOUR ‘NEWS’ CHANNELS WHICH ARE IN FACT SKEWED AND BIASED POLITICAL OUTLETS . Any point of view can be backed up with some sort of documentation and ‘expert’ analysis and that is the key problem. News?!? No. We are watching slick entertainment channels pushing their own agenda and a reality which then becomes yours.”

Then back in June 2019, Stanley tweeted out the BBC News logo along with the following message: “If You’re Ready For News With Far Less Of The Game Show Slickness And Bias Of Our 24 News Networks You Might Try One Of The BBC Outlets. Less Exciting? YES! But Filling 24 Hours Is An Unnecessary Challenge That Has Turned Outlets Into Biased Fast Food Providers.”

