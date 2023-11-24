Kiss Cancel Tennessee Concert As Paul Stanley Continues To Recover From Flu

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 24th, 2023 - 11:05 AM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

Metal band Kiss has recently canceled their concert in Tennessee as its band member Paul Stanley continues to recover from the flu. According to Blabbermouth, the metal band was supposed to perform in Knoxville, Tennessee, tonight. The band has posted an announcement on Instagram.

As a response to the announcement the metal band posted, ticket selling platform Ticketmaster has removed the ticket listing for tonight’s show. This is not the only time Kiss canceled their concerts. The band canceled their performance two days ago, on the 21st of November, in Ottawa, Canada. They also canceled the concert for Toronto, Canada, a day after Stanley fell ill from the flu. He has been sick with the flu for two days.

There will be no rescheduling for the canceled shows. Hence, the metal band will move forward with a concert in New York City on the 2nd of December. They anticipate to perform in New York’s Madison Square Garden.