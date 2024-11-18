Paul Stanley On Possibility Of One-Off Kiss Concert In The Future: “I’m Open To It All”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 18th, 2024 - 2:26 AM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to Blabber Mouth, Paul Stanley recently expressed openness to the idea of a one-off KISS concert in the future leaving fans excited about the possibility of the band reuniting for a special performance. While KISS has wrapped up their final tour yet Stanley made it clear that he’s not closing the door entirely on future shows by stating that “anything’s possible.” He acknowledged that while the band has had a a long history of a career and may be moving into a new chapter, there’s still room for surprises. The idea of a one-off concert, whether for a special event or an anniversary, remains something he’s open to exploring. For fans, this statement has given them hope that KISS may make a return to the stage for an unknown but unique event, even if it’s not part of a huge tour.

Stanley has always been open about his thoughts and has also been outspoken on various matters, including the importance of combating misinformation. In a separate conversation, he urged the public to demand more integrity from each other, stressing that we deserve truthful, thoughtful communication. His calls for responsibility go beyond performing and being involved within the music industry, reflecting his commitment to positive change in every aspect of life.