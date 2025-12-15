Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Earns Distinction Of Highest Grossing Solo Artist Tour Of 2025

Home News Cait Stoddard December 15th, 2025 - 6:13 PM

According to NME.com, Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter Tour is the highest-grossing tour of 2025 for a solo artist. The 32-show run wrapped up in July in Las Vegas and now, it has been revealed that the trek, which grossed $407.6 million with 1.6 million tickets sold (according to Billboard Boxscore), was the highest-grossing of any solo artist’s tour this year.

Beyoncé is followed in the solo artist category by The Weeknd, whose 46-date After Hours Til Dawn Tour has grossed $336.7 million. Earlier this year, it was reported that the tour, which began in 2022, was the biggest tour by a male artist in history. Meanwhile, the all-time and highest-grossing tour of the year was Coldplay‘s Music Of The Spheres Tour, which saw them play 59 shows in 2025, grossing a total of $464.9 million.

The band’s global trek kicked off in March 2022 and last year, the tour became the highest-grossing rock tour of all time because it has grossed over $1 billion, becoming only the second tour ever to do so. Back in July, it was revealed that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter trek had broken records to become the highest-grossing country tour ever.